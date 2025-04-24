Eurozone Bond Yields Fall Amid Global Market Shifts

Eurozone government bond yields dipped on Thursday, reacting to a downturn in global market sentiment which drove investors back to safer havens.

Following a report about potential U.S. tariff cuts, Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield decreased 2 basis points to 2.48%, countering a previous hike caused by rising stock investments.

As international trade tensions linger, signs of German business confidence offer a glimmer of hope amid a complicated economic environment.

