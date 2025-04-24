Eurozone Bond Yields Fall Amid Global Market Shifts
Eurozone government bond yields decreased as investors sought safe havens amid negative global market sentiment. Germany's yields were notably affected, following U.S. discussions on reducing tariffs with China. Meanwhile, German business morale showed unexpected growth despite prevailing uncertainties in the economic landscape.
Eurozone government bond yields dipped on Thursday, reacting to a downturn in global market sentiment which drove investors back to safer havens.
Following a report about potential U.S. tariff cuts, Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield decreased 2 basis points to 2.48%, countering a previous hike caused by rising stock investments.
As international trade tensions linger, signs of German business confidence offer a glimmer of hope amid a complicated economic environment.
