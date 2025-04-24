Adani Energy Solutions Reports Record Revenue and Profit Growth Amid Robust Project Wins

Adani Energy Solutions has posted remarkable financial results for both the January-March quarter and the entire fiscal year 2024-25, registering an impressive 42% rise in revenue to Rs 24,447 crore, disclosed CEO Kandarp Patel in a video address to stakeholders.

The outstanding revenue performance was primarily propelled by freshly commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mundra and Mumbai, and significant contributions from the company's smart metering business, Patel elaborated.

Profit after tax saw a dramatic 103% increase, hitting Rs 2,427 crore for the fiscal year. For the last quarter, the company reported a 36% surge in revenue to Rs 6,596 crore, with a staggering 87% rise in profit to Rs 714 crore.

Within the same quarter, AESL scored two new transmission projects, Navinal and Mahan, boosting their tally of new ventures to seven for the year, with a cumulative order book valued at nearly Rs 60,000 crore, Patel noted.

The company's transmission network now spans 26,696 kilometers and boasts a transformation capacity of 90,236 MV, underscoring its standing as India's largest private-sector transmission operator.

In terms of distribution, AEML, AESL's Mumbai distribution arm, witnessed a 6% increase in power sales in 2024-25, while Mundra reported a significant 44% growth, driven by robust electricity demand.

Patel informed that renewable energy now accounts for 36% of the power supplied to Mumbai and is on track to hit 60% by 2026-27.

The CEO highlighted AESL's strategic focus on the lucrative commercial and industrial sectors, offering tailored and reliable power solutions to potential top-tier clients like data centers, malls, and IT parks.

Patel stated that the smart metering business is taking shape well, contributing significantly to overall growth and profitability, alongside offering synergy to their distribution outfit.

AESL aims to expand its smart meter installations to a total of one crore by the end of 2025-26. Discussions are advanced with several developers to establish a cooling-as-a-service model, catering to growing cooling needs in homes, offices, and commercial establishments across India, Patel concluded.

