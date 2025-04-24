Left Menu

Pristyn Care Defies Odds as First South Delhi Hospital Hits Profitability Milestone

Pristyn Care's first hospital in South Delhi has become profitable in under two months, defying industry standards. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, it has improved patient care, achieving high satisfaction ratings. The company plans to expand with 50 hospitals across India, enhancing its healthcare delivery model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:54 IST
The hospital has achieved high double-digit profitability within weeks of launch. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented achievement, Pristyn Care's inaugural hospital located in South Delhi has reached profitability in less than two months, a stark contrast to the typical 12 to 24 months that similar medical institutions typically require. This success challenges long-standing norms in the healthcare industry.

The hospital has reported high double-digit profitability while maintaining available capacity to accommodate an additional 30% patient inflow, ensuring room for substantial growth. By establishing its own hospital infrastructure, Pristyn Care is poised to enhance patient care with tighter control over the end-to-end patient journey, leading to consistent delivery, strict adherence to safety protocols, and an integrated patient experience.

Pristyn Care's ability to generate its own patient flow, even when relying on partner hospital infrastructure, marks a significant shift from the traditional doctor-driven demand. This strategic move has resulted in more than a 10-point improvement in their Net Promoter Score (NPS), placing them among the most highly rated healthcare providers regarding patient satisfaction. According to Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder of Pristyn Care, this milestone confirms the trust that patients place in the company. The new South Delhi hospital allows for the delivery of consistent, safe, and compassionate care daily.

The company's progress is largely attributed to its proprietary technology platform, which optimizes doctor scheduling, patient coordination, and the surgical journey. This technology-driven approach has streamlined operations and improved the patient experience. Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder of Pristyn Care, emphasized, "In healthcare, trust is everything. By managing the full care continuum ourselves, we're earning that trust one patient at a time."

With more than 60% of its patient inflow arising organically, Pristyn Care showcases strong brand equity and patient trust. The company plans to expand by launching 50 hospitals across India over the next three years, with new locations set to open in cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

