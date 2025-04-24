SportsBaazi Revolutionizes Trading with 'Pro Trader and Coach' Role

In a pioneering move to shape the future of skill-based sports trading, SportsBaazi, a leading Indian peer-to-peer sports trading platform, has announced the introduction of its 'Pro Trader and Coach' role. This new role is integral to the platform's mission of creating a strategic and insight-driven trading ecosystem.

Rohan Sultane, noted as one of SportsBaazi's most successful traders, has been appointed as the inaugural Pro Trader and Coach. This role is more than a recognition of individual success; it embodies a comprehensive focus on leadership, mentorship, and community influence. Rohan's ascent on the platform, marked by his disciplined and analytical approach, stands as a model of sustainable success amidst market volatility.

The establishment of the 'Pro Trader and Coach' role represents a significant stride in SportsBaazi's growth strategy. Rohan will spearhead educational initiatives, covering topics like trading psychology and risk management, aiming to elevate both novice and seasoned traders. This move illustrates SportsBaazi's commitment to fostering a culture of mastery and collaborative learning in sports trading.

