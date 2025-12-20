Controversy Unveiled: Bihar CM's Removal of Doctor's Naqab Causes Uproar

A major political controversy has arisen in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed the naqab of a woman doctor during an event at his secretariat in Patna. The occurrence has been widely discussed, as the video of the incident circulates and stirs debates across the political spectrum.

The doctor in question, Nusrat Praveen, was at the secretariat to receive her appointment letter during the programme for Ayush doctors. The situation escalated when the chief minister questioned and removed her naqab, prompting a fierce reaction.

According to Government Tibbi College & Hospital Principal Mahfoozur Rahman, Praveen has not yet joined her new position. Her family wishes to avoid media scrutiny, leading her to reconsider whether to accept the appointment at all.