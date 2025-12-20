Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Condemns Spiraling Violence in Bangladesh Amidst Political Tensions

Indian MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the violence in Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, leading to the lynching of a Hindu man. He called for peaceful relations and a return to democracy, amidst rising concerns over mob rule and unrest in the neighboring country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:41 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has vehemently condemned the recent surge of violence in Bangladesh, sparked by the death of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi. His death led to mob violence, including the lynching of Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, causing alarm in the region.

Tharoor stressed the need for peace and democracy in Bangladesh, highlighting the responsibility of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to foster good bilateral relations. With upcoming elections in February, he expressed concern over the deteriorating situation threatening stability in both nations.

The Bangladesh government's Rapid Action Battalion arrested seven individuals linked to Das's lynching, a move that Tharoor acknowledged while questioning the government's actions to curb such incidents. The unrest, notably fueled by Hadi's killing, has targeted media outlets and minority groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

