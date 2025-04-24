Navigating Tariff Challenges: India's Path to Global Trade Success

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has issued a cautionary note to Indian exporters, advising them against using India as a re-routing hub for goods from countries like China to the United States.

The regulatory body emphasizes the importance of building genuine value addition and maintaining supply chain transparency to comply with U.S. customs rules.

Failure to understand the non-preferential rules of origin could lead to products being classified as Chinese, exposing them to steep U.S. tariffs.

