Navigating Tariff Challenges: India's Path to Global Trade Success
The GTRI advises Indian exporters against re-routing imports from high-tariff regions like China to the US, urging them instead to focus on value addition and supply chain transparency. Compliance with US customs rules is key to leveraging trade opportunities. Misunderstanding rules may lead to punitive tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:44 IST
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has issued a cautionary note to Indian exporters, advising them against using India as a re-routing hub for goods from countries like China to the United States.
The regulatory body emphasizes the importance of building genuine value addition and maintaining supply chain transparency to comply with U.S. customs rules.
Failure to understand the non-preferential rules of origin could lead to products being classified as Chinese, exposing them to steep U.S. tariffs.
