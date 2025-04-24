Rome's Security Envelope: Ensuring Safety at Pope Francis' Funeral

Rome is implementing a comprehensive security strategy as it prepares for the funeral of Pope Francis, expecting over 200,000 attendees in St. Peter's Square. Extensive measures include patrols on the River Tiber, surveillance drones, and a no-fly zone, with world leaders and dignitaries attending.

Streets will close around the Vatican to manage the mass of congregants and dignitaries, with a procession route from St. Peter's to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica prepared. Tens of thousands have already visited the open coffin since it was laid out on Wednesday.

As Rome expects increased travel, plans include additional railway capacity and a contingency airport. The event spotlights Rome, anticipating the conclave to appoint a new pope, projected to attract more crowds by May.

(With inputs from agencies.)