Morocco Embarks on Ambitious Rail Expansion with $10.3 Billion Plan

Morocco's ambitious rail expansion took a definitive step forward on Thursday when King Mohammed VI approved a plan totaling 96 billion dirhams ($10.3 billion). A significant part of this initiative is the construction of a high-speed line to Marrakesh, a vital hub for tourism, slated for completion by 2030, according to state media.

The drive to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, alongside Spain and Portugal, has fueled Morocco's efforts to extend its high-speed, intercity, and urban rail networks. Beyond preparing for the global event, these investments are expected to catalyze the growth of the country's emerging rail industry.

The newly proposed high-speed railway, with an investment of 53 billion dirhams, will connect Kenitra to Marrakesh, covering 430 kilometers and serving key cities like Rabat and Casablanca. This line is designed for speeds up to 350 km/h, significantly reducing travel times, such as the Marrakesh-Tangier journey, now expected to take only 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF unveiled in February a procurement plan for 168 trains from international suppliers, including France, Spain, and South Korea, costing 2.9 billion dirhams. French company Alstom will provide the ONCF with Avelia Horizon double-decker high-speed trains, boasting a passenger capacity of 640 and a cruising speed of 320 km/h. This train purchase is part of a broader strategy to enhance urban transit coverage, aiming to reach 87% of the population through increased city connections by 2040.

