Left Menu

Bangladesh's Bold Stand: World Cup Clash Over Security Concerns

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh refuses to send its cricket team to the T20 World Cup in India due to unaddressed security concerns, despite ICC's insistence on no significant threats. Scotland may replace them, as Bangladesh hopes for alternative arrangements in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:15 IST
Bangladesh's Bold Stand: World Cup Clash Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a surprising move, Bangladesh has taken a firm stand by refusing to send its national cricket team to the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, citing unresolved security concerns. This decision was made after the International Cricket Council (ICC) dismissed Bangladesh's request for a venue change due to purported safety issues.

The ICC had issued an ultimatum to Bangladesh, emphasizing that there was no credible threat to safety in India. However, Bangladesh's sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, declared the security situation unacceptable after consulting with national players.

Despite negotiating with the ICC, Bangladesh remains steadfast in its security stance, seeking justice to play in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Scotland may step in to fill their spot for the February tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India
2
High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil ...

 Global
3
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
4
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026