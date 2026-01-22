Left Menu

Unlocking AI Potential: Intensive Training Program Opens at IIIT Hyderabad

iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad launches a six-month AI/ML training program for engineering undergraduates. The in-person course focuses on theoretical and practical learning to equip students with industry-relevant skills. Admission is open until February 20, 2026, with classes starting on February 22, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's premier iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has announced admissions for a comprehensive six-month Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) training program targeted towards undergraduate engineering students.

The program, designed for B.Tech students from AICTE-affiliated institutions in the Hyderabad area, aims to deliver both deep theoretical understanding and practical exposure. With a curriculum covering both classical and modern AI/ML techniques, students will participate in an immersive learning experience tailored to enhance problem-solving skills applicable to real-world scenarios.

Classes commence on February 22, 2026, and will take place every Sunday. Successful participants may even qualify for a three-month online internship with iHub-Data. Interested students should apply by February 20, 2026, and can find further details on the official website or contact program coordinator Faheema VV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

