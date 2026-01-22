Unlocking AI Potential: Intensive Training Program Opens at IIIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad's premier iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has announced admissions for a comprehensive six-month Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) training program targeted towards undergraduate engineering students.

The program, designed for B.Tech students from AICTE-affiliated institutions in the Hyderabad area, aims to deliver both deep theoretical understanding and practical exposure. With a curriculum covering both classical and modern AI/ML techniques, students will participate in an immersive learning experience tailored to enhance problem-solving skills applicable to real-world scenarios.

Classes commence on February 22, 2026, and will take place every Sunday. Successful participants may even qualify for a three-month online internship with iHub-Data. Interested students should apply by February 20, 2026, and can find further details on the official website or contact program coordinator Faheema VV.

(With inputs from agencies.)