Shravan Gupta, the visionary leader of MGF Group, has been at the forefront of the real estate industry's shift towards smart rentals in India. Recognizing changing lifestyle demands, Gupta focused on creating homes that emphasize technology, flexibility, and community living over mere ownership.

In a world where the new generation values freedom and experiences, traditional homeownership is being replaced by smart rental options like co-living spaces and tech-enabled homes. Gupta anticipated this trend and integrated these innovative models into MGF Group projects, setting a new standard for urban living in India.

By 2026, MGF Group had successfully established smart rental hubs featuring app-based systems, smart home automation, and AI services. Gupta's approach not only redefined industry norms but also promised a seamless and community-focused living environment, embodying a future-ready mindset.

(With inputs from agencies.)