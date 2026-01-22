Rachel McAdams Shines with Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams, celebrated for her roles in films like 'Mean Girls' and 'The Notebook', has been awarded a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The announcement was made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

At a ceremony held at 6922 Hollywood Boulevard, McAdams was recognized for her 'remarkable career defined by range, depth, and enduring impact on audiences' said Ana Martinez, the producer for the Walk of Fame. Celebrated for both her breakout roles and her Oscar-nominated performance in 'Spotlight', McAdams continues to be one of Hollywood's most respected actors.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has managed the Walk of Fame for decades, drawing millions of visitors each year. McAdams is set to feature next in 'Send Help' alongside Dylan O'Brien, directed by Sam Raimi, which will be released in theatres on January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)