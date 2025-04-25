Ireland and UNDP Launch Dublin-Based Project Office for Global Sustainable Finance

In a landmark development during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., Ireland’s Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, T.D., and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner jointly announced the formal establishment of the UNDP Project Office for Sustainable Finance in Dublin. This new office represents a significant leap forward in global efforts to align finance with sustainability goals and marks the first-ever UNDP operational presence in Ireland.

Strategic Investment for Global Impact

Backed by a robust commitment of €7.5 million from the Irish Government over the next three years (2025–2027), the Dublin-based Project Office will function as a strategic global delivery platform under the umbrella of the UNDP Sustainable Finance Hub. This initiative is designed to address one of the defining challenges of our era: aligning global financial systems with urgent climate, biodiversity, and development imperatives.

"This new UNDP Project Office reflects Ireland’s ambition to be at the heart of shaping global sustainable finance," said Minister Donohoe. "At a time when the world faces immense climate, nature, and development challenges, aligning public and private finance to deliver real impact is essential. I’m confident that Dublin can become a vital hub for innovation in this space—connecting financial expertise with the world’s sustainability priorities."

Dublin: A Rising Star in Global Sustainable Finance

With its internationally recognized financial services sector and growing reputation in sustainable finance, Dublin offers fertile ground for such a mission. The Project Office will not only serve as a cornerstone for UNDP’s global financial strategies but also cement Ireland’s place as a key player in the international sustainability arena.

As part of its role, the office will host the secretariats for the UNDP Financial Centres for Sustainability (FC4S) and the Sustainable Insurance Forum (SIF), acting as a conduit between more than 40 countries and a range of financial and regulatory institutions. Through this expansive network, the Project Office will deliver practical tools, policy frameworks, and partnerships aimed at mobilizing capital for sustainable development and climate action.

Achim Steiner emphasized the significance of the initiative: “Finance is one of the most powerful tools we have to tackle climate change, nature loss, and inequality. Through this new Project Office, and with Ireland’s leadership and vision, UNDP is creating a global platform that connects financial centres, regulators, and markets with the needs of people and planet."

Advancing Innovation and Inclusion in Finance

The Dublin Project Office is expected to drive the development of next-generation financial solutions tailored to contemporary global challenges. These include:

Nature-related investment instruments for biodiversity protection

Gender-responsive finance tools promoting equity and inclusion

Transition finance approaches supporting a shift to low-carbon economies

Digital finance platforms improving accessibility and transparency

These innovations will be instrumental in enabling both developed and developing countries to meet their climate targets, fulfill their commitments under the Paris Agreement, and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Engaging with Global Policy Arenas

In addition to its technical and policy work, the Project Office will support UNDP's engagement in key global forums, including the G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), and UN climate negotiations. It is envisioned as a dynamic and agile hub that informs international dialogue while facilitating domestic policy advancements in sustainable finance across countries.

A Collaborative National and Global Effort

Ireland’s decision to host the UNDP Project Office is rooted in its strategic vision outlined in national frameworks such as Ireland for Finance. This move is also a result of coordinated efforts among Irish governmental bodies, UNDP, financial industry leaders, academic institutions, and civil society.

The initiative underscores Ireland’s growing role as an influential actor in promoting climate-resilient, socially inclusive, and economically sustainable financial systems worldwide.