Tragic Crash: Police Plane Plummets into Thai Seas

A tragic accident struck near Hua Hin, Thailand, as a police plane crashed into the sea, resulting in the deaths of all six people on board. The incident occurred during a test flight ahead of scheduled parachute training, according to Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

Local authorities have not yet disclosed the make and model of the propeller plane, though images from the site suggest it could be a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter. The crash happened close to Hua Hin Airport, highlighted by the public relations department of Prachuab Kiri Khan province.

The plane's wreckage lies approximately 100 meters offshore, visibly broken into two parts. Five officers perished immediately, while the sixth succumbed at a hospital. Investigators are currently piecing together the cause, with a focus on the plane's black box data.

