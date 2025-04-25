Left Menu

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: A Leap in Rail Innovation

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, in partnership with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, has launched a new production line for Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in West Bengal. This initiative is part of a Rs 24,000 crore Indian Railways contract for manufacturing and maintaining these semi-high-speed trains, slated to boost rail transport.

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), in partnership with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), has inaugurated a new production line in Uttarpara, West Bengal, dedicated to the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

This initiative comes under a hefty Rs 24,000 crore contract from Indian Railways aimed at the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of 80 such train sets for 35 years. High-ranking officials including Umesh Chowdhary from TRSL and Bani Varma from BHEL were present during the launch.

These Vande Bharat trains promise to revolutionize long-distance travel in India with their semi-high-speed capabilities and advanced amenities. The Uttarpara facility, which boasts Industry 4.0 technology and robotic production, is scaling its annual capacity from 300 to 850 coaches to meet rising demand, as announced by TRSL's vice chairman.

