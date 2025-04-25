Maruti Suzuki's Profit Dips as Revenue Climbs in FY25

Maruti Suzuki India experienced a 1% dip in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, landing at Rs 3,911 crore. The country's largest carmaker had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,952 crore during the same period in FY24.

However, the company saw its total revenue increase to Rs 40,920 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 38,471 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. For the full fiscal year ending March 31, Maruti Suzuki reported a rise in net profit to Rs 14,500 crore, a 7.5% increase from the previous year.

Annual revenue also grew, reaching Rs 1,52,913 crore as compared to Rs 1,41,858 crore in FY24. Despite these gains, shares of Maruti Suzuki had a minor setback, trading 0.58% lower at Rs 11,831.40 per share on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)