Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Achieves Record Profit Growth Amid Global Challenges

Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 47.3% increase in net profit, achieving Rs 3,003 crore for Q1 2025, supported by higher income streams. Despite global market volatility, the company maintains strong fundamentals and a leaner cost base. It continues to hold a dominant position in the zinc and silver industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:03 IST
Hindustan Zinc Achieves Record Profit Growth Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta group subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has announced a significant financial achievement, reporting a 47.3% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 3,003 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This performance surpasses the Rs 2,038 crore net profit reported in the same period last year.

The company credited this impressive growth to an increase in income, which rose to Rs 9,314 crore over the January-March period, compared to Rs 7,822 crore a year earlier. This marks the company's best-ever fourth-quarter profit after tax.

As the largest integrated zinc producer worldwide, Hindustan Zinc strives to meet rising domestic demand while maintaining its low-cost production edge. CFO Sandeep Modi assured stakeholders of the company's resilience amid global trade volatility, emphasizing a strong balance sheet and strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025