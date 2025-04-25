Hindustan Zinc Achieves Record Profit Growth Amid Global Challenges

Vedanta group subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has announced a significant financial achievement, reporting a 47.3% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 3,003 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This performance surpasses the Rs 2,038 crore net profit reported in the same period last year.

The company credited this impressive growth to an increase in income, which rose to Rs 9,314 crore over the January-March period, compared to Rs 7,822 crore a year earlier. This marks the company's best-ever fourth-quarter profit after tax.

As the largest integrated zinc producer worldwide, Hindustan Zinc strives to meet rising domestic demand while maintaining its low-cost production edge. CFO Sandeep Modi assured stakeholders of the company's resilience amid global trade volatility, emphasizing a strong balance sheet and strategic direction.

