Darjeeling Toy Train Engine Derails Near Sukna

The engine of the renowned Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train derailed on Friday near Sukna, according to railway officials.

No injuries were reported as the engine, which was without bogies, toppled while traveling from New Jalpaiguri to Kurseong. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, with brake failure suspected.

Senior railway officials arrived at the scene to oversee the recovery of the engine. The Darjeeling Himalayan Toy Train, a major tourist attraction and UNESCO World Heritage Site, underscores the significance of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)