Darjeeling Toy Train Engine Derails Near Sukna

The engine of a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train derailed near Sukna, with no injuries reported. The incident, possibly due to brake failure, is under investigation. Officials are working on retrieving the engine. This toy train is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, adding significance to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:50 IST
Darjeeling Toy Train Engine Derails Near Sukna
  Country:
  India

The engine of the renowned Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train derailed on Friday near Sukna, according to railway officials.

No injuries were reported as the engine, which was without bogies, toppled while traveling from New Jalpaiguri to Kurseong. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, with brake failure suspected.

Senior railway officials arrived at the scene to oversee the recovery of the engine. The Darjeeling Himalayan Toy Train, a major tourist attraction and UNESCO World Heritage Site, underscores the significance of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

