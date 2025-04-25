Left Menu

British Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease and Retail Rebounds

British stocks experienced gains on Friday as signals of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and unexpected rise in retail sales fueled investor optimism. The FTSE 100 and midcap index both saw increases, with aerospace sector leading. However, sectors like personal care lagged amid concerns of rising consumer costs and falling confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:01 IST
British Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease and Retail Rebounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a promising turn of events, British stocks climbed on Friday, buoyed by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and unexpected growth in retail sales. This positive momentum sent ripples through the markets, raising hopes for a reduction in hostilities between the two economic giants.

At 1005 GMT, the FTSE 100 index surged by 0.1%, marking its tenth consecutive day of gains and continuing its two-week upward trend. The midcap index, more focused on domestic businesses, also showed strength with a 0.4% rise, heading towards a third weekly advance.

While sectors like aerospace and defense shone bright, marking a climb of 2%, the personal care and grocery stocks faced challenges. Unilever's shares dipped following a price target cut by Deutsche Bank. Meanwhile, energy costs and consumer confidence continue to weigh on retail optimism, despite recent positive sales data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025