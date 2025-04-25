British Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease and Retail Rebounds
British stocks experienced gains on Friday as signals of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and unexpected rise in retail sales fueled investor optimism. The FTSE 100 and midcap index both saw increases, with aerospace sector leading. However, sectors like personal care lagged amid concerns of rising consumer costs and falling confidence.
In a promising turn of events, British stocks climbed on Friday, buoyed by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and unexpected growth in retail sales. This positive momentum sent ripples through the markets, raising hopes for a reduction in hostilities between the two economic giants.
At 1005 GMT, the FTSE 100 index surged by 0.1%, marking its tenth consecutive day of gains and continuing its two-week upward trend. The midcap index, more focused on domestic businesses, also showed strength with a 0.4% rise, heading towards a third weekly advance.
While sectors like aerospace and defense shone bright, marking a climb of 2%, the personal care and grocery stocks faced challenges. Unilever's shares dipped following a price target cut by Deutsche Bank. Meanwhile, energy costs and consumer confidence continue to weigh on retail optimism, despite recent positive sales data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Shares Rebound Amid U.S.-China Trade Tension Relief
Trump Pauses Tariffs: A Global Economic Relief Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Inflation Stays Soft Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Yuan Struggles Amidst U.S.-China Trade Turmoil
Turbulent Week for Euro Zone Bonds Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions