British Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease and Retail Rebounds

In a promising turn of events, British stocks climbed on Friday, buoyed by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and unexpected growth in retail sales. This positive momentum sent ripples through the markets, raising hopes for a reduction in hostilities between the two economic giants.

At 1005 GMT, the FTSE 100 index surged by 0.1%, marking its tenth consecutive day of gains and continuing its two-week upward trend. The midcap index, more focused on domestic businesses, also showed strength with a 0.4% rise, heading towards a third weekly advance.

While sectors like aerospace and defense shone bright, marking a climb of 2%, the personal care and grocery stocks faced challenges. Unilever's shares dipped following a price target cut by Deutsche Bank. Meanwhile, energy costs and consumer confidence continue to weigh on retail optimism, despite recent positive sales data.

