Google's Gemini: A Catalyst for AI Adoption in India

In a significant revelation, Google and Kantar's recent study sheds light on the nascent stage of Generative AI adoption among Indians, capturing insights from over 8,000 respondents across 18 cities. Two key findings emerge: a mere 31% have interacted with any Generative AI tool, while 60% remain unfamiliar with AI overall.

The study highlights a prevalent desire among Indians to excel, as many seek productivity (72%), creativity (77%), and effective communication (73%). This resonates with Google's ambitions for Gemini, designed to enhance users' capabilities, boosting their confidence, and equipping them with a personal growth collaborator.

Gemini's impact is profound. Of the early adopters, 92% feel more confident, 93% experience increased productivity, and 85% find their creativity sparked. New features like Veo 2, Gemini Live with Video, and Canvas only extend these benefits, transforming how personal AI assistants meet everyday needs and challenges across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)