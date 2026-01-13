Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Bonne Fortify India-France Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Emmanuel Bonne, advisor to President Macron, to discuss the India-France Strategic Partnership. The leaders highlighted cooperation in innovation, technology, and education, and shared views on regional and global issues. President Macron's visit to India is anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:30 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Bonne Fortify India-France Partnership
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, at a meeting in India. This encounter comes as anticipation builds for Macron's upcoming visit to the nation.

Modi emphasized the strength and trust underscoring the India-France Strategic Partnership, lauding the countries' collaborative efforts across various sectors. He expressed his enthusiasm on platform X, highlighting their joint focus on innovation, technology, and education, which aligns with the ongoing 'Year of Innovation' celebration.

The premier also noted the exchange of perspectives on significant regional and global topics, expressing eagerness for President Macron's forthcoming visit to further reinforce diplomatic ties and foster cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

