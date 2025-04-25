U.S. Stock Markets Show Volatility Amid Trade Talks and Earnings Reports

U.S. stock markets faced volatility on Friday as futures dipped due to uncertainties in the U.S.-China trade situation. Alphabet's strong first-quarter results bolstered its stock, mitigating investor apprehensions about returns on AI investments. However, Intel experienced a decline following a weak forecast, influencing market mood.

President Donald Trump's remarks on ongoing trade discussions with China added a layer of uncertainty, despite Beijing showing signs of a softer approach with import tariff exemptions. Trump's interview with Time magazine hinted at a potential tariff victory, aiming for 50% tariffs on foreign imports within a year.

Despite encouraging signals from major economies, market sentiment was cautious due to Trump's unpredictable policies, an uncertain economic outlook, and potential impacts of tariffs on company earnings. Nonetheless, the week witnessed eased volatility, contributing to a general upward trend in leading indexes, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq showing significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)