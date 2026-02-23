Trump's Bold Tariff Strategy Shocks Global Markets
Since taking office in January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff decisions have destabilized financial markets globally. Key developments include imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, fluctuating duties on numerous countries, trade agreements, and court interventions. This timeline outlines pivotal tariff-related actions under Trump's administration.
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly disrupted global markets with aggressive tariff decisions since assuming office in January 2025. His sweeping measures have sown uncertainty across the international financial landscape.
Key actions include setting a 25% tariff on imports from neighboring countries Mexico and Canada, while goods from China faced a 10% duty. By March, tariffs on Chinese imports were raised to 20%. A significant increase on steel and aluminum imports to 50% soon followed.
Efforts to recalibrate trade relations also included temporary tariff reductions and new trade agreements with several countries. Despite a mix of proposed and retracted tariffs on varying nations, Trump's policies continue to influence global trade dynamics substantially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
