Trump's Bold Tariff Strategy Shocks Global Markets

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly disrupted global markets with aggressive tariff decisions since assuming office in January 2025. His sweeping measures have sown uncertainty across the international financial landscape.

Key actions include setting a 25% tariff on imports from neighboring countries Mexico and Canada, while goods from China faced a 10% duty. By March, tariffs on Chinese imports were raised to 20%. A significant increase on steel and aluminum imports to 50% soon followed.

Efforts to recalibrate trade relations also included temporary tariff reductions and new trade agreements with several countries. Despite a mix of proposed and retracted tariffs on varying nations, Trump's policies continue to influence global trade dynamics substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)