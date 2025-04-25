Oriental Hotels Ltd Posts Strong Profit Growth Amid Rising Revenues

Oriental Hotels Ltd, an associate of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, announced a strong standalone profit of Rs 17.69 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, a notable increase from Rs 16.33 crore during the same period last year.

The company's annual profit was reported at Rs 44.52 crore, a decrease from the previous year's Rs 55.34 crore, despite a year-end total income growth to Rs 444.63 crore, compared to Rs 409.01 crore the previous year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. CEO Pramod Ranjan highlighted a significant revenue increase due to improved room rates, anticipating further growth through asset enhancements and demand resurgence.

