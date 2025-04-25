Left Menu

Oriental Hotels Ltd Posts Strong Profit Growth Amid Rising Revenues

Oriental Hotels Ltd reported a robust standalone profit of Rs 17.69 crore for Q4 FY25, with total income reaching Rs 133.36 crore. Annual profit stood at Rs 44.52 crore. The company anticipates further growth driven by asset upgrades and increased demand, maintaining its dividends at Rs 0.50 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:44 IST
Oriental Hotels Ltd, an associate of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, announced a strong standalone profit of Rs 17.69 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, a notable increase from Rs 16.33 crore during the same period last year.

The company's annual profit was reported at Rs 44.52 crore, a decrease from the previous year's Rs 55.34 crore, despite a year-end total income growth to Rs 444.63 crore, compared to Rs 409.01 crore the previous year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. CEO Pramod Ranjan highlighted a significant revenue increase due to improved room rates, anticipating further growth through asset enhancements and demand resurgence.

