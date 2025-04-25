Left Menu

The Farewell to Pope Francis: A Historic Moment at St. Peter's Basilica

Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis before his funeral. The 88-year-old pontiff, who passed away due to a stroke, was known for his reformative papacy. Rome is preparing for a large-scale funeral event attended by global leaders.

Tens of thousands of mourners filled St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, marking the last day to pay respects to Pope Francis before his funeral on Saturday. The basilica was crowded, with queues stretching around St. Peter's Square and beyond. Visitors passed the pope's open coffin displayed on a central altar.

The pontiff, who passed away at the age of 88 after a stroke, was brought to the basilica in a solemn procession on Wednesday. Vatican officials reported around 150,000 attendees from across the globe. Many reflected on Francis' legacy, noting his South American roots and his efforts to reform the Catholic Church.

As Rome gears up for the funeral, security is being increased, with snipers and drones ensuring safety. World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to attend. The funeral marks the end of a transformative papacy, and discussions are ongoing about the future leadership of the church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

