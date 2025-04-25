Left Menu

Global Trade Tensions Lift Bond Yields Amid Tariff Talks

Bund yields rose, ending a five-week decline, as potential tariff reductions between the U.S. and China eased trade war fears. Despite Beijing denying negotiation claims, hopes for tariff reduction sparked investor interest. U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while European bond yields reflected fluctuating interest rate expectations.

Updated: 25-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:39 IST
The week concluded with Bund yields experiencing an uplift, marking an end to a five-week bearish trend. This shift came as discussions around reducing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods helped assuage fears of an ongoing trade war that might severely impact the global economy.

Despite a quick rebuttal from Beijing to President Donald Trump's assertion that talks were progressing, the market keenly reacted to potential changes in trade dynamics. Germany's key 10-year yield, as a centerpiece of the euro area, closed at 2.475%, rising by 3.2 basis points across the week.

While U.S. longer-term Treasury yields showed minor declines, European yields adjusted to evolving expectations of interest rates, indicating a complex interplay between optimism for tariff resolutions and the monetary policy maneuvers both in the U.S. and Europe.

