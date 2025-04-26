Tragedy Strikes on the Expressway: Six Sanitation Workers Killed

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, six sanitation workers lost their lives after being struck by a speeding pick-up vehicle near Ibrahimbas village in Nuh district.

The accident occurred at around 10 am as 11 workers were cleaning the expressway. Five others sustained injuries and are receiving critical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Local residents quickly alerted authorities and assisted in transporting the victims to medical facilities. Investigations are underway as police examine CCTV footage to determine the accident's cause and pursue action against the driver involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)