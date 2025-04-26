Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on the Expressway: Six Sanitation Workers Killed

A pick-up vehicle accident near Ibrahimbas village on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway left six sanitation workers dead and five injured. The injured victims are in critical condition at a local hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and seeking evidence from CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes on the Expressway: Six Sanitation Workers Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, six sanitation workers lost their lives after being struck by a speeding pick-up vehicle near Ibrahimbas village in Nuh district.

The accident occurred at around 10 am as 11 workers were cleaning the expressway. Five others sustained injuries and are receiving critical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Local residents quickly alerted authorities and assisted in transporting the victims to medical facilities. Investigations are underway as police examine CCTV footage to determine the accident's cause and pursue action against the driver involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025