Tragedy Strikes on the Expressway: Six Sanitation Workers Killed
A pick-up vehicle accident near Ibrahimbas village on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway left six sanitation workers dead and five injured. The injured victims are in critical condition at a local hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and seeking evidence from CCTV footage.
In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, six sanitation workers lost their lives after being struck by a speeding pick-up vehicle near Ibrahimbas village in Nuh district.
The accident occurred at around 10 am as 11 workers were cleaning the expressway. Five others sustained injuries and are receiving critical treatment at a nearby hospital.
Local residents quickly alerted authorities and assisted in transporting the victims to medical facilities. Investigations are underway as police examine CCTV footage to determine the accident's cause and pursue action against the driver involved.
