India Set to Launch Rs 255 Crore Fisheries Projects

The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, is set to launch fisheries projects worth Rs 255 Crores in Mumbai on April 28. According to a release on Saturday, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is tasked with inaugurating and laying the foundation for vital projects aimed at enhancing the fisheries sector across seven coastal states and Union Territories (UTs) under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Indian fisheries sector is pivotal in bolstering rural livelihoods and the national economy. With a substantial coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) covering 2.02 million square kilometers, India's marine resources present a significant potential yield of approximately 5.31 million tonnes. Coastal states and UTs, with around 3,477 coastal fishing villages, are key players, contributing 72% to the nation's total fish production and 76% to seafood exports.

The event will also launch initiatives like the Marine Fisheries Census Operations, the Turtle Excluder Device project, and the Standard Operating Procedure for the Vessel Communication and Support System. Certificates will be granted to notable cooperatives, FFPOs, and climate-resilient coastal fishing villages. Furthermore, the initiative introduces Aqua Insurance for aquafarmers alongside Kisan Credit Cards. The Coastal States Meet 2025 will showcase technical sessions on marine governance, safety, and export improvements, coupled with an exhibition of new technologies and best practices in fisheries and aquaculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)