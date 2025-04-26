Left Menu

Swiggy and Ministry Unite for Cooperative Growth

The Indian Cooperation Ministry has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to market cooperative dairy and other products online. This initiative will help cooperatives access a broader customer base, utilizing Swiggy's platform for marketing and promotions. A 'Cooperative' category will be introduced, showcasing a range of cooperative-developed products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:32 IST
The Indian Cooperation Ministry and Swiggy Instamart have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand the digital marketplace for cooperative dairy and organic products.

This strategic partnership seeks to enhance the reach of products from Bharat Organics and other cooperatives by listing them on Swiggy's e-commerce platforms, including a dedicated category for cooperatives.

Coinciding with the United Nations' declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation, the collaboration aims to boost marketing, technology application, and capacity building for cooperative brands across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

