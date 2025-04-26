Swiggy and Ministry Unite for Cooperative Growth

The Indian Cooperation Ministry and Swiggy Instamart have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand the digital marketplace for cooperative dairy and organic products.

This strategic partnership seeks to enhance the reach of products from Bharat Organics and other cooperatives by listing them on Swiggy's e-commerce platforms, including a dedicated category for cooperatives.

Coinciding with the United Nations' declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation, the collaboration aims to boost marketing, technology application, and capacity building for cooperative brands across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)