Global Leaders Unite at AI Impact Summit, Strengthening Digital Collaborations

President Droupadi Murmu engaged in separate meetings on Thursday with the presidents of Slovakia, Serbia, and Estonia at Rashtrapati Bhavan, aiming to enhance digital cooperation and artificial intelligence collaboration.

Underlining the strategic discussions with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Murmu applauded India's AI Impact Summit as pivotal, emphasizing a shared commitment to 'People, Planet, and Progress' principles.

Conversations with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Estonian President Alar Karis centered on strengthening bilateral ties, spotlighting key areas such as IT, manufacturing, and digital governance alongside fostering increased trade and investment opportunities.

