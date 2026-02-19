Global Leaders Unite at AI Impact Summit, Strengthening Digital Collaborations
President Droupadi Murmu met with global leaders from Slovakia, Serbia, and Estonia to discuss partnerships in artificial intelligence and digital growth. Highlighting the AI Impact Summit, discussions focused on expanding bilateral ties across various sectors, emphasizing technology's role for public good and fostering international cooperation.
President Droupadi Murmu engaged in separate meetings on Thursday with the presidents of Slovakia, Serbia, and Estonia at Rashtrapati Bhavan, aiming to enhance digital cooperation and artificial intelligence collaboration.
Underlining the strategic discussions with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Murmu applauded India's AI Impact Summit as pivotal, emphasizing a shared commitment to 'People, Planet, and Progress' principles.
Conversations with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Estonian President Alar Karis centered on strengthening bilateral ties, spotlighting key areas such as IT, manufacturing, and digital governance alongside fostering increased trade and investment opportunities.
