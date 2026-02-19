Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite at AI Impact Summit, Strengthening Digital Collaborations

President Droupadi Murmu met with global leaders from Slovakia, Serbia, and Estonia to discuss partnerships in artificial intelligence and digital growth. Highlighting the AI Impact Summit, discussions focused on expanding bilateral ties across various sectors, emphasizing technology's role for public good and fostering international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:45 IST
Global Leaders Unite at AI Impact Summit, Strengthening Digital Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu engaged in separate meetings on Thursday with the presidents of Slovakia, Serbia, and Estonia at Rashtrapati Bhavan, aiming to enhance digital cooperation and artificial intelligence collaboration.

Underlining the strategic discussions with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Murmu applauded India's AI Impact Summit as pivotal, emphasizing a shared commitment to 'People, Planet, and Progress' principles.

Conversations with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Estonian President Alar Karis centered on strengthening bilateral ties, spotlighting key areas such as IT, manufacturing, and digital governance alongside fostering increased trade and investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026