Empowering Fishermen: Naidu’s Promise to Andhra Pradesh Fishers
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, committed to the welfare of fishermen by promising infrastructure, financial aid, and education support. During a visit to Budagatlapalem, he announced several initiatives, including the construction of a fishing harbour, financial aid during the fishing ban, and education scholarships.
- Country:
- India
During a public meeting in Budagatlapalem, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledged his government's commitment to uplift the fishing community. He emphasized the plans to build a fishing harbour to address the challenges fishermen face.
Naidu launched the 'Matsyakarula Sevalo' initiative, promising Rs 20,000 in financial aid during the fishing ban. Moreover, under the Talli Ki Vandanam scheme, financial support of Rs 15,000 for students will commence next month to ensure continuous education.
The CM further announced the establishment of an ice factory to create jobs and emphasized that these measures underscore the TDP's long-term support to fishermen's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
