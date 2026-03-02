Left Menu

Iranian Tensions Trigger Evacuation Plans for Britons in Gulf

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced that her team is considering evacuation plans for 300,000 British citizens in Gulf countries amid increasing tensions with Iran. Rapid-deployment teams are already in the region to assist, as major airports remain closed and global travel is disrupted.

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, the British government is strategizing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of its citizens from Gulf countries. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper, addressing concerns, affirmed that her team is meticulously examining all potential avenues for safe relocation options.

Officials have been dispatched to collaborate with the travel industry, as major aviation hubs in the Middle East stay closed. This disruption followed the targeted strikes that resulted in the demise of Iran's Supreme Leader. As a precautionary measure, British nationals are advised to adhere to local guidance and remain sheltered.

The situation remains volatile with key British airlines suspending flights, and tensions further exacerbated by the detainment of Craig and Lindsay Foreman in Iran on spying charges. Their family continues to express grave concerns over their safety amid the ongoing crisis.

