Amit Shah Amplifies BJP's Infiltration Stance in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah escalated the BJP's focus on infiltration during a rally in West Bengal, promising to expel infiltrators should the BJP secure a full majority.

Criticizing TMC's governance, Shah accused the ruling party of compromising West Bengal's security by enabling illegal immigration, making the state a haven for infiltrators.

He assured Hindu refugees of citizenship protection, delineating them from what the BJP views as infiltrators, amidst significant electoral roll revisions ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

