Amit Shah Amplifies BJP's Infiltration Stance in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified BJP's stance on infiltration in West Bengal, pledging to expel infiltrators if BJP gains full power in the state. Addressing the party's campaign, Shah criticized the ruling TMC for allowing illegal immigration, undermining the state's security, and promised citizenship security for Hindu refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathurapur | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah escalated the BJP's focus on infiltration during a rally in West Bengal, promising to expel infiltrators should the BJP secure a full majority.

Criticizing TMC's governance, Shah accused the ruling party of compromising West Bengal's security by enabling illegal immigration, making the state a haven for infiltrators.

He assured Hindu refugees of citizenship protection, delineating them from what the BJP views as infiltrators, amidst significant electoral roll revisions ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

