Raajmarg Infra Embarks on Ambitious ₹6,000 Crore IPO Journey

The Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), a state-sponsored entity backed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is preparing to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) valued at Rs 6,000 crore. This announcement was made public on Monday.

The public offering is scheduled to open on March 11 and will close on March 13, with anchor investors bidding on March 10. This IPO marks a crucial development in expanding public engagement with the nation's highway infrastructure projects.

The RIIT's InvIT aims to capitalize on the monetization potential of India's national highway assets, offering a high-quality, long-term investment instrument geared towards retail and domestic investors. Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) manages this venture, backed by prominent financial entities like State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

