Raajmarg Infra Embarks on Ambitious ₹6,000 Crore IPO Journey

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), backed by NHAI, is set to launch a Rs 6,000 crore IPO from March 11-13. The initiative aims to enhance public involvement in national highway infrastructure and offers a lucrative investment opportunity targeting retail and domestic investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:26 IST
  • India

The Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), a state-sponsored entity backed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is preparing to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) valued at Rs 6,000 crore. This announcement was made public on Monday.

The public offering is scheduled to open on March 11 and will close on March 13, with anchor investors bidding on March 10. This IPO marks a crucial development in expanding public engagement with the nation's highway infrastructure projects.

The RIIT's InvIT aims to capitalize on the monetization potential of India's national highway assets, offering a high-quality, long-term investment instrument geared towards retail and domestic investors. Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) manages this venture, backed by prominent financial entities like State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

