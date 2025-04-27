Left Menu

From Fraud to Froth: Brady House's New Espresso Chapter

Once at the heart of a multimillion-dollar scam involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank in Mumbai has been transformed into a cozy cafe. Despite the scandal's history, the repurposed space now buzzes with coffee chats and business meetings.

The infamous Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Mumbai, once the epicenter of a massive financial scam, has been reimagined as a cozy cafe. Its past embroiled in controversy involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the site now hosts patrons enjoying organic coffee in a serene setting.

The transformation offers a stark contrast to the chaos that ensued after the fraud, which siphoned over Rs 13,000 crore using fraudulent Letters of Undertaking. Despite ongoing investigations and recent arrests linked to the scam, the location has quietly evolved into a vibrant spot for business gatherings.

Following the 2018 exposure of the scam and subsequent operational shift from Brady House to PNB House, the iconic location has shed its tarnished past. Now rented out, it attracts those eager for conversation over steaming cups rather than scandal.

