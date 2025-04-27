Left Menu

Eternal Resilience: Debunking Discontent Rumors at Zomato

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal rejected claims of internal unrest and market loss, addressing an anonymous Reddit post alleging toxic work culture and employee mandates. Goyal emphasized freedom of choice and dismissed reshuffling rumors, asserting Eternal's stability amidst criticism about employee treatment and business sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:59 IST
Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, recently refuted claims suggesting instability within the company, now rebranded as Eternal. An anonymous Reddit post had surfaced alleging the company was losing market share to rivals like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy, while also enforcing restrictive policies on employees.

Goyal addressed these allegations in a post on X, firmly stating, "All of this... is utter nonsense." He vehemently denied any mandates forcing employees to order only from Zomato and insisted that freedom of choice is a core company value.

The Reddit post had also criticized the leadership changes, stating that Zomato's food delivery CEO was replaced amid panic-driven strategies. Eternal clarified through a regulatory filing that no resignation had occurred, framing such reshuffles as routine efforts to enhance organizational effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

