Eternal Resilience: Debunking Discontent Rumors at Zomato

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, recently refuted claims suggesting instability within the company, now rebranded as Eternal. An anonymous Reddit post had surfaced alleging the company was losing market share to rivals like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy, while also enforcing restrictive policies on employees.

Goyal addressed these allegations in a post on X, firmly stating, "All of this... is utter nonsense." He vehemently denied any mandates forcing employees to order only from Zomato and insisted that freedom of choice is a core company value.

The Reddit post had also criticized the leadership changes, stating that Zomato's food delivery CEO was replaced amid panic-driven strategies. Eternal clarified through a regulatory filing that no resignation had occurred, framing such reshuffles as routine efforts to enhance organizational effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)