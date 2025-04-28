The Global Trade Tug-of-War: US, China, and Allied Shifts

As tensions rise between the US and China over trade policies, global economies find themselves caught in a balancing act. In a bid to protect its interests, Switzerland has taken the diplomatic step of having its foreign minister engage with China, while the president lobbied US officials to ease looming tariffs on Swiss products.

The escalating trade war, marked by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Chinese goods, has sent shockwaves through global markets. Consequently, China's diplomatic overtures offer a compelling alternative. Nations like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia are now strengthening their economic ties with Beijing, while also maintaining crucial links with the US.

The geopolitical ramifications of this economic tug-of-war are profound. As traditional alliances are tested, China portrays itself as a stable trade partner, ready to step up amid uncertainty. However, with both superpowers seeking global influence through economic strategies, countries are navigating carefully to avoid choosing sides in this intense global contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)