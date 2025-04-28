DBS Bank India Earns 'Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion' Honor at Euromoney Awards

DBS Bank India has been recognized as the 'Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion' at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. The accolade underscores the bank's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, where women currently represent 31% of the workforce, with a goal to reach 35% by 2026.

Speaking about the honor, Kishore Poduri, Managing Director and Country Head – Human Resources at DBS India, emphasized the bank's strategic approach to diversity. He stated, "DBS Bank India differentiates itself by translating inclusion goals into measurable outcomes, backed by leadership commitment and innovation."

The bank's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy is headed by senior leaders, aiming to nurture underrepresented talent through initiatives like the ReImagine internship and the HiPo Programme. Moreover, technological tools like the iGrow platform support career development, with an impressive 83% adoption rate among women.

