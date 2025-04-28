Left Menu

Dramatic Sea Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Injured Fisherman

The Indian Coast Guard swiftly evacuated a critically injured fisherman from a boat near Gujarat's Pipavav. The rescue involved deploying the ICG Ship C-419, which safely transported the patient for further medical treatment. Officials confirmed the fisherman's stable condition post-rescue.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:47 IST
Dramatic Sea Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Injured Fisherman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic sea rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard demonstrated its lifesaving capabilities by deploying a ship to evacuate a critically injured fisherman from his vessel located almost 100 km southeast of Gujarat's Pipavav.

The ICG shared further details and photographs of the successful operation through a post on social media platform X. The post highlighted the swift actions taken by the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Pipavav, which coordinated with the ICG Ship C-419 for the evacuation.

Officials confirmed that the injured fisherman was stabilized during the transfer and has been handed over for further medical care, with reports indicating he is currently stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

