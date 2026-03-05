Left Menu

Debate Over Groningen Gas Field: Strategic Reserve or Closed for Good?

A far-right party in the Netherlands proposes keeping the Groningen gas field as a strategic reserve despite its planned closure in 2024 due to seismic risks. The proposal challenges the Dutch government's commitment to permanently shut down the field as safety concerns mount.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:47 IST
  • Netherlands

A far-right political party in the Netherlands, JA21, announced on Thursday its plan to propose keeping the Groningen gas field as a strategic reserve despite the government's decision to close it in 2024 due to seismic risks. The controversial proposal aims to preserve the option to re-tap some wells, directly opposing the Dutch government's earlier plans to seal the wells permanently.

The proposal has gained traction among other far-right lawmakers, notably Geert Wilders from the Freedom Party. Wilders emphasized the geopolitical necessity of maintaining domestic gas reserves, advocating for the gas field's output to remain exclusively within the Netherlands. Nonetheless, the idea has sparked division, as it counteracts previous government safety commitments.

The Dutch Parliament has yet to endorse the plan, with current support representing about 22% of the legislative votes. The Groningen field, once a significant European gas supplier, ceased production in 2024 due to decades of extraction causing earthquakes and residential damage. Despite intense debate, the government maintains that safety concerns outweigh reopening possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

