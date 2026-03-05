Prisoner Exchange: Russia and Ukraine Swap POWs Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia and Ukraine have executed a significant prisoner exchange, trading 200 prisoners of war each on Thursday, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This exchange is set to continue with an additional 300 POWs being swapped on Friday. These efforts come amidst ongoing hostilities and despite stalled peace negotiations.

Over the course of their four-year war, both nations have regularly exchanged POWs and returned fallen soldiers, underscoring the ongoing violence despite attempts at peace dialogues.