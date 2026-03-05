Alyssa Healy Bids Farewell in Historic Pink-Ball Test Against India

Australian cricket stalwart Alyssa Healy is set to retire from international play following a historic Pink-Ball Test match against India at the WACA Stadium in Perth, starting Friday. This event marks the first Pink-Ball Women's Test at the iconic venue, adding significance to Healy's farewell.

Reflecting on her career, Healy expressed emotion during Lucy Hamilton's cap presentation, highlighting the privilege of representing Australia over 16 years. She noted the meaningfulness of participating in another player's debut, describing it as a moment of gratitude and reflection on her own illustrious journey.

As the Australian team captain, Healy anticipates her final Test without sadness, eager for the adventures awaiting her post-cricket life. Australia leads the multi-format series with an 8-4 score, needing only a draw to clinch the series, while India aims to level the score with a Test victory.

Excited for the match, Healy emphasized her intent to contribute positively, potentially aiming for a memorable performance. The Test offers a unique opportunity for the veteran to retire on her own terms, completing her career in front of home fans at WACA and ending the series on a high note.

