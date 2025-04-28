Left Menu

Wagons Learning Limited Sets Sights on IPO to Expand Global Reach

Wagons Learning Limited is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 38.38 Crore. Shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform. The proceeds aim to fund debt repayment, working capital, and growth into international markets, with a focus on digital transformation and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST
Wagons Learning Limited Sets Sights on IPO to Expand Global Reach
Wagons Learning Limited IPO Opens on May 02, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wagons Learning Limited, a prominent player in corporate training and digital learning, is poised to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 2nd, aiming to generate Rs 38.38 Crore. The equity shares will be available on the BSE SME platform, enhancing the company's financial landscape.

Key allocations include up to 5,32,800 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 16,89,600 for Non-Institutional Investors, 22,22,400 for Retail Investors, and 2,35,200 for Market Makers. The IPO aims to fund debt repayment, bolster working capital, and support corporate purposes, with Khandwala Securities Limited leading the process.

Chairman Uday Jagannath Shetty emphasizes the momentum Wagons has achieved in delivering training to over 5,50,000 professionals. The IPO marks a critical phase, facilitating expansion into international markets, particularly the UAE, and venturing into the B2C sector. Analysts forecast considerable growth for Wagons Learning, aligning with the rising demand for digital and skill-based learning solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025