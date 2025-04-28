Wagons Learning Limited Sets Sights on IPO to Expand Global Reach

Wagons Learning Limited, a prominent player in corporate training and digital learning, is poised to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 2nd, aiming to generate Rs 38.38 Crore. The equity shares will be available on the BSE SME platform, enhancing the company's financial landscape.

Key allocations include up to 5,32,800 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 16,89,600 for Non-Institutional Investors, 22,22,400 for Retail Investors, and 2,35,200 for Market Makers. The IPO aims to fund debt repayment, bolster working capital, and support corporate purposes, with Khandwala Securities Limited leading the process.

Chairman Uday Jagannath Shetty emphasizes the momentum Wagons has achieved in delivering training to over 5,50,000 professionals. The IPO marks a critical phase, facilitating expansion into international markets, particularly the UAE, and venturing into the B2C sector. Analysts forecast considerable growth for Wagons Learning, aligning with the rising demand for digital and skill-based learning solutions.

