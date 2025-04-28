Market Impacts of Trump's Tariff Decisions on Global Economy

As April draws to a close, market participants are evaluating the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the real economy. Despite recent market stability, economic concerns persist over unresolved issues, and visibility remains limited.

U.S. GDP for the first quarter, expected to be announced on Wednesday, could indicate a contraction. This outlook causes anxiety, especially as significant corporate earnings reports are anticipated this week.

With geopolitical tensions and economic data pending, market volatility looms. Investors keenly observe central bank policies and economic indicators for clues on potential recession risks.

