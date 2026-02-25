Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge Globally Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Tech stocks rebounded globally driving equity markets higher. Strong performances in Asia, along with Nvidia’s anticipated earnings report, bolstered gains. Despite geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran, equities showed resilience, supported by favorable corporate reports and interest in AI technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:10 IST
Tech Stocks Surge Globally Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity markets witnessed a notable uplift on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence in tech stocks. Investors are keenly anticipating Nvidia's upcoming earnings report, while keeping U.S. tariff anxieties at bay for the moment.

Asian markets saw significant growth, with the APAC ex-Japan index climbing 1.44%, fueled by chip-heavy indices such as those in Korea and Taiwan. Notably, Japan's Nikkei surged by 2.2% amidst a widespread memory chip shortage.

Despite global political concerns, the equity market showed optimism. U.S. President Donald Trump referenced stock market gains in his State of the Union address, although geopolitical tensions linger, particularly with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

 India
2
Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
4
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026