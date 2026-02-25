Tech Stocks Surge Globally Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Global equity markets witnessed a notable uplift on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence in tech stocks. Investors are keenly anticipating Nvidia's upcoming earnings report, while keeping U.S. tariff anxieties at bay for the moment.

Asian markets saw significant growth, with the APAC ex-Japan index climbing 1.44%, fueled by chip-heavy indices such as those in Korea and Taiwan. Notably, Japan's Nikkei surged by 2.2% amidst a widespread memory chip shortage.

Despite global political concerns, the equity market showed optimism. U.S. President Donald Trump referenced stock market gains in his State of the Union address, although geopolitical tensions linger, particularly with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)