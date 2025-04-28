Left Menu

CRS Inspection: Hope for Kolkata's East-West Metro Stretch

Metro Railway Kolkata awaits a positive response following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety of the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch. Despite satisfaction with the section's readiness, the formal green light is pending. The inspection included scrutiny of tunnel systems and addressed prior issues at Bowbazar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Officials from Metro Railway Kolkata are hopeful as they await a positive nod from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch of the East-West Metro corridor. The inspection conducted by CRS Sumeet Singhal showed satisfaction with the section's preparedness, but formal approval remains pending.

The inspection included a thorough review of both eastbound and westbound tunnels, with keen assessments of tunnel ventilation systems, track conditions, and emergency plans. Of particular concern was the Bowbazar area, previously affected by land subsidence due to tunnel boring. Additionally, past incidents in 2022 delayed the project even further.

While the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector V corridors are operational, the completion of the 16.55 km stretch awaits final approval. High-level officials were present during the CRS's visit, showcasing the readiness of the East-West Metro for passenger services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

