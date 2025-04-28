CRS Inspection: Hope for Kolkata's East-West Metro Stretch

Officials from Metro Railway Kolkata are hopeful as they await a positive nod from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch of the East-West Metro corridor. The inspection conducted by CRS Sumeet Singhal showed satisfaction with the section's preparedness, but formal approval remains pending.

The inspection included a thorough review of both eastbound and westbound tunnels, with keen assessments of tunnel ventilation systems, track conditions, and emergency plans. Of particular concern was the Bowbazar area, previously affected by land subsidence due to tunnel boring. Additionally, past incidents in 2022 delayed the project even further.

While the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector V corridors are operational, the completion of the 16.55 km stretch awaits final approval. High-level officials were present during the CRS's visit, showcasing the readiness of the East-West Metro for passenger services.

(With inputs from agencies.)