SMILe Expands Next-Day Delivery Options with VayuQuickPRO Launch

Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics (SMILe) has introduced VayuQuickPRO and VayuQuick, new express delivery services ensuring next-day delivery by 12 Noon and 2 PM, respectively. Initially available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, these services promise reliability and speed, featuring a Money Back Assurance if deadlines are not met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:06 IST
Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics (SMILe) has expanded its Next Day Delivery portfolio with the launch of VayuQuickPRO and VayuQuick, promising guaranteed deliveries by 12 Noon and 2 PM. This addition underscores SMILe's dedication to innovating time-sensitive logistics solutions.

Launching initially in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, these services will cover over 1000 pin codes, with plans for further expansion. Both services include a Money Back Assurance, reinforcing reliability in meeting delivery timelines.

COO Vikas Singh highlighted the services' appeal to professionals and industries with stringent deadlines, emphasizing speed with certainty. SMILe's Managing Director, Ajay Mokariya, noted the company's vision to elevate delivery experiences in India, marking a significant step forward in the logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

