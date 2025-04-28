Iberian Power Outage: Chaos in Spain and Portugal

The Iberian Peninsula faced widespread disruption on Monday as Spain and Portugal were plunged into a power blackout, crippling public transport and causing significant travel chaos.

The cause of the outage remains uncertain, with authorities investigating whether a cyberattack might be involved. A crisis committee has been established in Spain, and emergency cabinet meetings have been held in both nations to address the situation.

Utility operators, including Portugal's REN and Spain's Red Electrica, are actively working on phased plans to restore the electricity supply, alongside efforts with European energy partners. Disruptions were felt in cities including Madrid and Lisbon, with public transport coming to a halt and flights facing delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)