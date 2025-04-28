Left Menu

Iberian Power Outage: Chaos in Spain and Portugal

A massive power blackout on the Iberian Peninsula impacted Spain and Portugal, causing travel disruptions, traffic chaos, and affecting utility services. Authorities, unsure of whether a cyberattack occurred, are investigating the cause. Emergency efforts are focused on restoring power and coordinating with European energy entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST
Iberian Power Outage: Chaos in Spain and Portugal
The Iberian Peninsula faced widespread disruption on Monday as Spain and Portugal were plunged into a power blackout, crippling public transport and causing significant travel chaos.

The cause of the outage remains uncertain, with authorities investigating whether a cyberattack might be involved. A crisis committee has been established in Spain, and emergency cabinet meetings have been held in both nations to address the situation.

Utility operators, including Portugal's REN and Spain's Red Electrica, are actively working on phased plans to restore the electricity supply, alongside efforts with European energy partners. Disruptions were felt in cities including Madrid and Lisbon, with public transport coming to a halt and flights facing delays.

