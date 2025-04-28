Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Boat and Ferry Crash Leads to Fatality

A fatal incident occurred as a boat crashed into a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. The Coast Guard reported that everyone aboard both vessels was accounted for, while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Clearwater | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:36 IST
Tragic Collision: Boat and Ferry Crash Leads to Fatality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday when a boat collided with a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, leaving one person dead and at least a dozen injured, authorities reported.

The Clearwater Police Department declared it a 'mass casualty incident' due to the significant number of injuries sustained by ferry passengers. While all 45 individuals on the ferry and six on the boat were accounted for, the deceased's details remain undisclosed.

The Coast Guard confirmed that 12 people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. As investigations led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission begin, authorities have released minimal information about the fleeing boat and have advised the public to avoid the area, especially after the Sugar Sand Festival's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025