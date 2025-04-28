Tragic Collision: Boat and Ferry Crash Leads to Fatality

A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday when a boat collided with a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, leaving one person dead and at least a dozen injured, authorities reported.

The Clearwater Police Department declared it a 'mass casualty incident' due to the significant number of injuries sustained by ferry passengers. While all 45 individuals on the ferry and six on the boat were accounted for, the deceased's details remain undisclosed.

The Coast Guard confirmed that 12 people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. As investigations led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission begin, authorities have released minimal information about the fleeing boat and have advised the public to avoid the area, especially after the Sugar Sand Festival's conclusion.

